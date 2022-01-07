Michigan (STL.News) An Oakland County man got the birthday present of a lifetime when he won a $402,063 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on his 71st birthday.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Nov. 2 drawing to win the big prize: 01-03-19-28-29. He bought his winning ticket at Dixie Party Store, located at 8774 Dixie Highway in Clarkston.

“I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket on my birthday hoping to win big, but you never expect to,” said the player. “I went to the store the next day and got a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I’d matched all five, I couldn’t believe I had actually won, especially since it was on my birthday!”

The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with family.