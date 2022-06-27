Michigan Lottery – Clinton County Man Wins $1 Million

Clinton County Man Wins $1 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cash word Instant Game

A Clinton County man’s bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cash word instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at J&H Family Stores, located at 917 East Main Street in Owosso. Owosso is about 30 miles west of Flint.

“I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a Lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $1 million, all I could think was: ‘There is no way this is real.’

“I took the ticket back in to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. I still was having a hard time believing it was real, so I scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm. It was an unbelievable feeling when the amount of $1 million came up on the screen!”

The 40-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to purchase a new truck and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $75 million playing 20X Cash word which launched in June 2021. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $21 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prize, 25 $5,000 prizes, and 233 $1,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.