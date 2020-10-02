Michigan Governor Whitmer Announced Hispanic Heritage Month

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Last Week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring September 15 – October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month. There are over 60 million Hispanic Americans in the United States, and the cultural, economic, and artistic contributions of Hispanic communities continue to enrich Michigan’s society.

“During this month I want to encourage everyone to appreciate and recognize the countless achievements and contributions Hispanic Americans have made to this great state,” Governor Whitmer said. “Michigan’s robust Hispanic population has developed businesses, cultivated communities, and imparted rich traditions across Michigan. Hispanic Americans have acted as entrepreneurs, educators, trailblazers, activists, artists and so much more. It is an honor to celebrate Hispanic Heritage this month.”

Michigan includes a large concentration of residents of Spanish and Latin American decent who contribute to the economy and culture that makes Michigan a great place to live. During this month, the Hispanic American community will celebrate through a series of special events celebrating the rich tradition and many contributions made to the state of Michigan.

