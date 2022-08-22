Michigan Governor to Fix Roads in Huron County

Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Huron County Starting This Week

LANSING, Mich (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a M-25 resurfacing project will begin today in Huron County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support 42 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. This investment in Huron County will support 42 jobs and help Michiganders get to work, run errands, and explore our beautiful state safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

M-25 Resurfacing Project in Huron County

MDOT will invest $3.3 million to resurface more than 16 miles of M-25 in Huron County from the north city limit of Caseville to Larned Road. Work includes concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

