Michigan Governor Makes Appointment to the Bench

Governor Whitmer Makes Appointment to the Bench

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Alida J. Bryant to the 17th Circuit Court of Kent County.

“I am proud to appoint Alida Bryant to the bench in Kent County,” said Governor Whitmer. “She brings years of experience to the bench, ranging from litigation to private practice to public service. A long-time resident of Kent County, I have no doubt that Alida will serve the people admirably.”

17th Circuit Court – Kent County

Alida J. Bryant currently serves as the District Court Chief for the Kent County Defender’s Office. She has been in this position since 2021, supervising misdemeanor attorneys and providing legal representation at the arraignment stage. Prior to her current role, Bryant was a staff attorney with the Defender’s Office handling a large case load of litigation ranging from retail fraud to capital offenses. Early in her career, Bryant maintained a private practice and work as an attorney with White, Beekman, Przybyowicz, Schnieder & Baird.

Bryant holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Accounting from Mount St. Mary’s University and earned her Juris Doctor degree from Drake University Law School. Additionally, she is a member of the Kent County Mental Health Court and a board member with Dawn Damon’s BraveHeart Ministries. Alida is a long-time resident of Kent County and currently resides in Grand Rapids with her family.

“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for this appointment and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Kent County in this manner,” said Bryant. “I will apply the law fairly and without bias, and treat everyone before me with dignity, respect, and compassion. Thank you for this opportunity.”

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which will commence on August 15, 2022 and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2025, following the appointment of Judge Christopher P. Yates to the Michigan Court of Appeals. If Ms. Bryant wishes to seek a full six-year term, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2024.

Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.