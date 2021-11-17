Michigan Governor?Announces 38 High-Wage Jobs

Gov. Whitmer?Announces 38 High-Wage Jobs & $30.4 million Investment from Expansion of Extruded Aluminum Corporation in Otisco Township

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) today to announce?the expansion of aluminum extrusion product manufacturer Extruded Aluminum Corporation (EAC) in Otisco Township in Ionia County with support of a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $30.4 million and create up to 38 high-wage jobs, and Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Indiana.

“Extruded Aluminum Corporation’s investment will create good-paying jobs for residents in Ionia County as we continue building up Michigan’s economy and usher in a new era of prosperity together,” said?Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are pleased to collaborate with our local partners and support the expansion by this longstanding Michigan company, which adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in advanced manufacturing and workforce needs. With the help of companies like EAC, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”

Extruded Aluminum Corporation, established in Otisco Township in 1987, processes extruded aluminum products for a variety of industries, including solar energy, material handling, truck/trailer, military and automotive. EAC currently has more than 125 employees at its Otisco location.

To meet growing customer demand, the company plans to acquire a 14-acre lot adjacent to its current facility to accommodate the expansion, allowing EAC to house additional production, handling and processing equipment. The expanded operations will include positions ranging from inspection and packaging to material handling, maintenance and supervision.

“Congratulations to the team at Extruded Aluminum on your continued growth and success. We appreciate your continued vote of confidence in our state and in our workforce, and look forward to working with you to continue to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents,” said?Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We’re proud to join The Right Place and our other local partners as we send the message that we are working to build a championship economy in West Michigan.”

EAC’s expansion builds on Michigan’s leadership position in advanced manufacturing and will bring immediate, good jobs to Michiganders within a geographically disadvantaged area of the state. In addition, the company encourages promotion from within, with many of its leadership positions being held by employees who started in entry-level positions. EAC is an intrinsic member of the community, and this investment will further cement the company’s long-term commitment to the region and the state.

“As the market for extruded aluminum products continues to grow, we have to increase our production capacity to meet our clients’ needs,” said EAC President Charles Hall. “Our company has a long history in the Otisco Township community and continuing to grow our presence here is something we’re excited to be able to do. We’re thankful to the team at The Right Place and their partners at the MEDC for providing us with support throughout the expansion process.”

The Right Place and the Ionia County Economic Alliance worked in collaboration with EAC and MEDC to ensure the company continued its growth in the region rather than alternative out-of-state sites. West Michigan Works! and Montcalm Community College will also support the project with a workforce training package.

“Extruded Aluminum Corporation has been a long-standing facet of the Belding business community and contributes substantially to the area’s economic health,” said Travis Alden, senior director of community development for The Right Place and project lead. “West Michigan offers an ideal environment for businesses to thrive, and EAC’s choice to continue growing here after more than three decades of operating in the region further proves that notion.”