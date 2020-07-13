Michigan DOC: Public hearing to consider the possible parole of Mitchell Smith, #188215

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Mitchell Smith, #188215. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call (517) 335-1736 no later than July 21, 2020 to confirm attendance.

Mitchell Smith is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Carjacking – Habitual 4th. He was sentenced on June 13, 1995 out of Wayne County.

Jerome L. Warfield, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.