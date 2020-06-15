Michael Ruest Charged with Class B Felony by Deadly Weapon in Nashua

Michael Ruest – Charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon (Gun) and Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon (Gun)

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 14, 2020, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniformed Field Operations Bureau arrested Michael Ruest, age 38, of 105 Whitehouse Road, apartment #92, Rochester, New Hampshire for Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon – Class B Felony.

On June 14, 2020, the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to the report of shots fired in a residential area close to downtown. Upon further investigation, it was determined that an argument had taken place between 38 year old Michael Ruest and two individuals that were known to him. During the argument Ruest fired his gun in the direction of the two individuals, striking a nearby residence. There were no injuries sustained during the incident. Detectives with the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further the investigation and Ruest was additionally charged with Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon – Class B Felony. Each Class B Felony is punishable up to seven years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Ruest was held on a $10,000 Cash or Surety Bail pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on June 15, 2020.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter, @nashuapolice.

