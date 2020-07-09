Miami Man Robert Simmons Claims First $500,000 Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Robert Simmons, 57, of Miami, claimed the first $500,000 top prize from the new BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Chevron, located at 3251 Northwest 103rd Street in Miami.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April and offers more than $41 million in cash prizes and over three million winning tickets! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

