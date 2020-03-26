MI Attorney General Dana Nessel Issues Urgent Consumer Alert Following Reports of Federal Stimulus Scams

(STL.News) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued an urgent consumer alert urging Michiganders to be on high alert for bad actors aiming to coerce them out of their personal information in a new federal stimulus payment scam.

Scammers are using the news that the federal government will send one-time payments to millions of people across the country as part of the federal economic relief response to COVID-19 to steal personal information.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General has already received reports that residents are getting emails from websites appearing to be official demanding that they provide PayPal, bank account or other financial information to receive the $1,200 federal stimulus payment immediately.

The Attorney General’s office is reminding anyone who receives a text, email or phone call from someone claiming to be from the government with a check for them — DO NOT FALL FOR IT. These fake phishing scams will likely ask for a person’s bank account information and insist $1,000 or more will be deposited directly into his or her bank account.

Personal information should not be given to anyone unless the provider of that information is absolutely certain of the identity of the person requesting it.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE