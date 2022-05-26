Mexican National Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

(STL.News) Yesterday, a Mexican national living in Lytle was sentenced to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, on October 23, 2020, the FBI received information that Luis Rodolfo Hernandez Borjas, 29, stored images of child pornography on his laptop. Further investigation revealed Borjas had over 1900 images and 17 video files depicting child pornography. Borjas also admitted to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old child.

On June 22, 2021, Borjas pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography. Borjas has remained in federal custody since his arrest on January 25, 2021.

“There are so many devastating consequences of this type of child exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Not only are the lives of the victims forever adversely impacted, but the abuse of additional victims is perpetuated by normalizing the behavior in a child predator’s mind. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who prey upon children in such a manner.”

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today