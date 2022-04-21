Mexican Charged with Illegally Using Social Security Number

Mexican Woman Charged with Illegally Using Social Security Number to Obtain Employment

(STL.News) United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BLANCA ESTELA AVALOS ALEJANDRO, age 41, a native of Mexico, was charged today in a one-count indictment with illegally using a social security number in order to enroll in a safety class to qualify for employment, in violation of Title 42, United States Code, Section 408(a)(7)(B).

BLANCA ESTELA AVALOS ALEJANDRO faces a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than five (5) years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of Homeland Security Investigations in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr. is in charge of the prosecution.

