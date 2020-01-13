Methamphetamine Dealer James Adam Widener Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that James Adam Widener, 28, of Robertsdale, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Widener had entered a guilty plea to the conspiracy charge, and United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed a sentence of 94 months imprisonment.

Judge Dubose also ordered that Widener would serve a period of five years under supervised release when he is discharged from prison. During that term, he will undergo drug testing and treatment. The judge ordered that Widener will pay a special assessment of $100, but she did not impose a fine.

The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

