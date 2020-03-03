Member of Navajo Nation Calvin Toledo sentenced to probation for unlawfully shooting elk in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Calvin Toledo, 49, of Cuba, New Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque today to unlawful taking and transporting wildlife in violation of Indian tribal law. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

According to his plea agreement, Toledo, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, admitted to hunting without a permit within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation on Feb. 1, 2016. Toledo admitted to shooting and killing an elk and moving it from one location to another despite not having a permit from the Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife. Toledo admitted knowing his conduct violated the federal Lacey Act and Indian Tribal law.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service investigated this case with assistance from Navajo Nation and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Cowen prosecuted the case.

