Megan Perkins Sentenced for Meth Conviction

St. Lawrence County Woman, Megan Perkins Sentenced to 84 Months for Methamphetamine Conviction

Megan Perkins, age 33, of Ogdensburg, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 84 months in prison for possessing and distributing methamphetamine.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In pleading guilty, Perkins admitted to traveling to Akron, Ohio, where she acquired bulk quantities of methamphetamine. Perkins would then return to St. Lawrence County to distribute the methamphetamine to local drug users.

Senior United States District Judge David N. Hurd also ordered that Perkins serve a 4-year term of supervised release following her release from prison.

This case was investigated by HSI, the Massena Police Department, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today