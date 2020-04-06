McDonald’s Donating 1 Million Masks to Chicago and the State of Illinois

Chicago, IL (STL.News) McDonald‘s released the following statement:

As part of our efforts to feed and support healthcare workers, first responders and all of the heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic in local communities, McDonald’s is donating 750,000 N-95 masks to the City of Chicago and 250,000 to the state of Illinois.

We’re committed to getting these much-needed resources into the hands of the people who need them most. The masks will be distributed to first responders and medical professionals in our home city and state where critical protective gear is in short supply. McDonald’s Global Headquarters is located in the West Loop neighborhood of downtown Chicago.

“The health and safety of all residents, and in particular our healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines, remains the City’s top priority as we continue responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “I want to thank McDonald’s Corporation for heeding the call to donate supplies and helping us protect workers with the highest exposure to this virus. We are thankful and proud to have a hometown hero like McDonald’s as our partner during this time.”

McDonald’s has been working closely with our supplier partners to mobilize global resources at the local level through donating food, sourcing supplies for communities and funding emergency efforts. Our company has a deep bond with the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois and we feel a profound sense of gratitude for the healthcare workers serving our community. While sourcing supplies for our restaurant crew, we were fortunate to have come across these critical items so we can get them into the hands of people who need them.

“We continue to track down every piece of protective gear we can find for the brave healthcare workers and first responders fighting COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re grateful to companies like McDonald’s, based in Chicago, for stepping up and mobilizing its global resources to locate 250,000 additional N-95 medical grade masks, which will be distributed to those who need it most in Illinois.”

As communities around the world rally together in these uncertain times, our focus is on providing hot food to those who need it most and supporting recovery efforts. We’re all in this together and we will continue to do our part to safely serve our customers and the communities they call home.

We would also like to share our gratitude for Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker for their leadership during these very challenging times.

This donation follows McDonald’s donation of $1 million and 400,000 KF94 masks to the State of Illinois COVID-19 fund, McDonald’s China RMB 1 million donation to support healthcare workers and McDonald’s Italy and RMHC’s 1 million euro donation to construct a temporary hospital in Milan.