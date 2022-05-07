Matthews Sentenced For Distributing Child Pornography

Vandalia Man, Bradley L. Matthews Sentenced To 60 Months Imprisonment For Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) Bradley L. Matthews, 40, of Vandalia, Illinois, was sentenced on May 4,

2022, to 60 months imprisonment for distributing child pornography.

According to the stipulation of facts agreed to by the parties, Matthews came to the attention of

law enforcement in February 2019 during an FBI undercover internet investigation of

child pornography. During the investigation, an undercover officer engaged in a

conversation with Matthews during which he sent the undercover officer three videos depicting

child pornography.

In an interview with law enforcement on September 5, 2019, Matthews admitted distributing child

pornography. When shown the printout of the conversation with the undercover officer that took

place on February 5, 2019, Matthews identified himself as the person in the profile picture and

admitted that he was the person who had engaged in the conversation with the undercover officer and

distributed the child pornography videos.

In addition to the 60-month term of imprisonment, Matthews will serve a ten-year term

of supervised release, fined $200, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May

2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and

abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child

Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and

local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and

to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today