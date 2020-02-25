Matson, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Outlook

4Q19 EPS of $0.36

Full Year 2019 EPS of $1.91

Full Year 2019 Net Income and EBITDA of $82.7 million and $264.3 million, respectively

2020 Net Income is expected to be flat with the 2019 level; expect negative COVID-19 impact

Reaffirm $30 million in financial benefits in 2020 from new vessels and infrastructure investments

Honolulu, HI (STL.News) Matson, Inc. (“Matson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $20.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 was $540.7 million compared with $564.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

For the full year 2019, Matson reported net income of $82.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared with $109.0 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, in 2018. Consolidated revenue for the full year 2019 was $2,203.1 million, compared with $2,222.8 million in 2018.

Matt Cox, Matson’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite our tradelanes performing largely as expected, our consolidated financial results in the quarter came in below our expectations. Our China tradelane service outperformed against a difficult comparison and we saw a modest rebound in our Hawaii service, but the contribution from our SSAT joint venture fell short of our expectations. Our financial performance for the full year 2019 was mixed with our China and Alaska tradelane services and Logistics making solid contributions, but our SSAT joint venture and Hawaii tradelane service coming in below expectations. Overall, 2019 was an important transition year for Matson as we made significant progress on our investments in our Hawaii tradelane with the delivery of two new vessels, Kaimana Hila and Lurline, and the installation of three new gantry cranes at Sand Island.”

Mr. Cox added, “For the full year 2020, we expect improved consolidated financial performance led by the reduction in fleet deployment to nine vessels in our Hawaii tradelane service and the financial benefits from our other infrastructure-related investments, partially offset by the negative financial impact from COVID-19 on our CLX service, at SSAT and in Logistics of approximately $15 million in aggregate. As of today, we currently estimate the COVID-19 financial impact to Matson to be limited to the first half of the year with most of the financial impact in the first quarter, but the magnitude and timing could change as the situation evolves. We expect net income to be flat and EBITDA to be higher than the levels achieved in 2019. Specifically, we expect EBITDA in 2020 to be approximately $280 million.”

