Massachusetts to Review Contracts, Agreements with Russia

Governor Baker Signs Executive Order Directing Executive Branch Agencies to Review Contracts, Agreements with Russia

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker signed Executive Order 597, which directs all executive branch agencies to review and terminate any contracts with any Russian state-owned company. The executive order also directs agencies to review any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”

“The Commonwealth will continue to offer its support Ukraine and stand with them in the face of Russian aggression,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “My thoughts are with all the Ukrainian people during this horrific time.”

The Governor’s executive order encourages independent agencies and authorities, public education institutions, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.

The order also directs the Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other stakeholder agencies to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing the conflict.

To read the full executive order, click here.