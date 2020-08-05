Maryland Reports Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate Since Beginning of Pandemic

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 statewide positivity rate has fallen to 4.05%, its lowest level during the pandemic.

Statewide Positivity Rate Drops to 4.05%, Lowest On Record. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 4.05%—the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate also dropped to a record low of 3.08%. The state’s positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25.

Positivity Rate Declines in Key Jurisdictions, Montgomery County’s Positivity Rate Drops to Record Low. The positivity rate declined today in Anne Arundel County (3.60%), Baltimore City (5.50%), Baltimore County (5.42%), and Prince George’s County (6.05%). Montgomery County’s positivity rate has dropped to a record low of 2.52%—down more than 92% since its peak on April 20. The positivity rate is above 5% in six jurisdictions.

State Health Officials Monitoring Rising Positivity Rate in Worcester County. State health officials are currently monitoring the situation in Worcester County, where the positivity rate has risen by 86% since August 1, to 6.43%.

Total Current Hospitalizations Are 555. There are 555 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations—an increase of 8 over the past 24 hours. There are 134 ICU beds in use—a decrease of 3.

Over 1.3 Million COVID-19 Tests, 16.3% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,332,181 COVID-19 tests, including 21,762 tests over the last 24 hours. 982,395 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 16.3% of the state’s population.

Over Half of New Cases Are Marylanders Under 40. 50.7% of today’s new cases are Marylanders under the age of 40. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 (5.66%) is 74.15% higher than the positivity rate for Marylanders age 35 and older (3.26%).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE