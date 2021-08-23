Maryland Governor on FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Governor Hogan Statement on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:

“We want to thank federal officials for authorizing full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which is something we have been pushing for over the last several weeks. For people who are still hesitant about getting the vaccine, this is an assurance that it has met the most rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness.

“While this is an important step, full approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines is also vital to our efforts, and there are still a number of other areas where swift action is needed at the federal level to maximize our vaccination campaign.

“Federal officials must make booster shots available immediately for seniors and vulnerable populations. The State of Maryland is already mobilizing for the utilization of boosters, and we cannot afford to wait until the fall to protect those we know are most vulnerable.

“We also continue to call on the federal government to expedite approval so that our 5- to 11-year-olds can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Getting our children vaccinated is critical to giving parents greater peace of mind, but we are being told approval is still months away.

“Any further delay on boosters and expanding vaccine access could be devastating to our continued recovery from COVID-19. We look forward to working with the Biden administration on all of these issues.”