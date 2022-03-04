Maryland Governor Joins Annual Agriculture Celebration

Governor Hogan Joins Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration, Inducts Farm Family into Agriculture Hall of Fame

Queen Anne’s County Family Receives State’s Most Prestigious Agriculture Award

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan and Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder of the Maryland Department of Agriculture inducted the Eck family of Queen Anne’s County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame last night during the Maryland Agriculture Council’s “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel. The Eck family is the 54th inductee in the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame and accepted the award in front of hundreds of agricultural leaders from across the state.

“Far too often our farmers and our Ag community don’t get the respect or the appreciation that they deserve, but I want the entire Ag community to know that your commitment to our state does not go unappreciated,” said Governor Hogan. “We have accomplished so much together, and our administration is going to continue standing up and fighting hard for you each and every day. Congratulations to all of tonight’s recipients and honorees.”

Sponsored by the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame was created in 1991 by Governor William Donald Schaefer to honor agricultural leaders who exemplify high standards of achievement and commitment to the industry and their communities. As the leading industry in Maryland, agriculture contributes $16 billion to the state’s economy and supports more than 65,000 jobs. There are 12,429 farms occupying nearly 2 million acres of land statewide. Nominations are accepted at local University of Maryland Extension offices.

“Each year we gather to celebrate the outstanding families whose dedication helps make agriculture our state’s top industry,” said Secretary Bartenfeder. “The Eck family is a great example of the kind of multi-generational commitment, both on the farm and in their community, that gives me great hope for the future of Maryland agriculture. I am happy to join the governor in presenting this well-deserved award.”