Maryland Governor – $480 Million Supplemental Budget

Governor Hogan Submits $480 Million Supplemental Budget to General Assembly; Resources For First Responders, Rural Maryland, Renters and Homeowners

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan submitted a $480 million supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2023, including critical resources to support first responders, economic development in rural counties, and renters and homeowners across the state.

“With this supplemental budget, we are providing critical resources to support Marylanders’ top priorities,” said Governor Hogan. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly in the coming weeks to secure a final budget that delivers record investments in education, major tax relief for families and retirees, and more support for police and first responders.”

Highlights of the $480 million supplemental budget include:

$230.7 million in new Medicaid matching funds, including $152 million from an additional quarter of enhanced federal Medicaid matching funds

$50 million for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Program, to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions

$21 million to support EMS workers and operations statewide through the Maryland EMS Operations Fund

$176.5 million in new federal funding to support various housing and homeowner initiatives, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Homeowner Assistance Fund, and the State Small Business Credit Initiative

$139.9 million in additional resources for education, including Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initiatives

$1.2 million for recruitment and retention bonuses at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

$800,000 to provide funds for midge spraying in Baltimore County

$303,000 to support the recruitment and retention of veterans’ cemetery workers

The supplemental budget is submitted as an amendment to the governor’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which provides a record $8.3 billion for K-12 education, well above the legislature’s funding formulas.

Visit governor.maryland.gov/session-2022 for more information on the governor’s legislative agenda.