Maryland – COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%

Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%, Hospitalizations Now Down 90% From Omicron Peak

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 2%, and hospitalizations are now just one-tenth of what they were at the Omicron peak.

Positivity Rate: 1.9%. Since the Omicron peak of 29.98%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 93.7%, and is below 2% for the first time since July 23, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 345, ICU: 74. Since the Omicron peak of 3,452, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have now declined by 90%, and are at their lowest level since August 5, 2021.

Case Rate: 8.6/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 96.3% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s second-lowest case rate.

Fourth VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Next Week. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot to be eligible for Tuesday’s $50,000 drawing for the Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion.