Martinsburg: Tinesha Joann sentenced for Drug Charge

Martinsburg woman, Tinesha Joann Burrows sentenced for drug charge

(STL.News) Tinesha Joann Burrows, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to five years probation for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Burrows, 39, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin.” Burrows admitted to working with another to distribute fentanyl and heroin in February 2019 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Washington County, Maryland Task Force investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today