Marshall, Texas; Ashley McDaniel Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

(STL.News) – A 34-year-old Avinger, Texas, woman has been sentenced for federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Ashley Christine McDaniel pleaded guilty on June 16, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, on March 28, 2018, McDaniel delivered approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine during a controlled purchase in Morris County, Texas, for $500 cash. In all, McDaniel delivered a total of approximately 59 grams of methamphetamine for which she received $1,170. McDaniel was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

