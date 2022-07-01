Convicted Felon, Marquvius Trevon Dixon Indicted For Possessing A Firearm

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Marquvius Trevon Dixon (26, Clearwater) with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. If convicted, Dixon faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Dixon that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm traceable to his offense.

According to the indictment, on July 8, 2021, Dixon possessed a firearm. At the time of the incident, Dixon had multiple prior felony convictions for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine. As a previously convicted felon, Dixon is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clearwater Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David P. Sullivan. The forfeiture will be handled by Assistant United States Attorney Suzanne Nebesky.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today