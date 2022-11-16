Market Watch: Nifty charts hint at indecisiveness

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Amid mixed global cues, the BSE Sensex ended the day at a record closing high, rising 108 points at 61,981, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended above the 18,400 mark, driven by gains in Kotak Mahindra, HDFC twins, Infosys.Both Sensex and Nifty also touched a fresh new 52-week high in intra-day trade.Among Sensex stocks, Kotak Bank, HUL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Power Grid were the top gainers in today’s trading session, rising about 0.5-2.5%.On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance and M&M closed in the red zone of the market.Sectorally, the Nifty Metal dropped 1.94% and Nifty Media declined 1.44%, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.90% and Smallcap50 decreased 0.68%.In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 0.14% while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% and South Korea’s Kospi decreased by 0.12%.The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers and weak Asian cues.The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, declined 0.47% to 105.89 level.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,081 stocks declined, 1,436 gained and 121 remained unchanged.The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2716%. The yield had declined for the last seven sessions, dropping by an aggregate of 22 basis points (bps), as traders booked profit after prices rallied for seven straight sessions.Mr Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said the recent move in the index lacks decisiveness and shows an early sign of exhaustion too. However, he recommends following the trend until it reverses.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.