Market Watch: Market texture looks non-directional

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.

Benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Thursday in a volatile market following their global peers after the US Fed’s 75 bps interest rate hike. The 30-share Sensex ended 70 points lower at 60,836, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended just above the 18,050 level.

Among Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, HDFC and TCS were the top losers in today’s trading session, falling about 1-2.5%. On the other hand, SBI, Titan, Bharti Airtel, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel ended the session with gains.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT fell 1.18% and Nifty Auto dropped 0.42%. While Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.37% and Smallcap50 increased 0.30%.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended flat with negative bias while South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.33%, 0.19% and 3.08%, respectively.

The rupee fell against the dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against expectations of a relatively less hawkish stance. The rupee closed at 82.88, against a previous close of 82.78. The Brent crude January futures declined 1.08% to $95.21 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,772 stocks gained, 1,683 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

Mr Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said the current market texture is non-directional. Perhaps, traders are waiting for either side to breakout.

That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.