Market Trading Guide: Grasim Industries among 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Benchmark equity indices ended flat after struggling for direction for much of a volatile session on Monday, as investors braced for local retail inflation data and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Nifty ended below 18,500, while broader markets outperformed. Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the outlier, gaining 1.4%.“After showing sharp weakness on Friday, the downside momentum continued on Nifty in the early part of Monday’s session, but the market was able to show smart upside recovery from the intraday lows towards the end. After opening on a weak note, the market slipped into further declines soon after the opening,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday: