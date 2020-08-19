Marion County Woman, Zarana Patel Wins $1 Million Playing The $5,000,000 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Zarana Patel, 28, of Ocklawaha, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Patel purchased her winning ticket from Ray Qwik King Food Store, located at 9251 South Highway 314 A in Ocklawaha. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

