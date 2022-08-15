Honduran National, Mario Hernandez-Marin Indicted for Illegal Re-Entry

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on August 12, 2022 MARIO HERNANDEZ-MARIN, “a/k/a “Jose Hernandez-Marin,” a/k/a “David Hernandez-Marin,” a/k/a “Jose G. Hernandez,” a/k/a “Daniel Enrique-Polanco,” a/k/a “David Hernandez-Enrique,” age 49, was charged in a one-count indictment for illegal reentry of a removed alien in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

According to the indictment, MARIO HERNANDEZ-MARIN (“HERNANDEZ-MARIN”) reentered the United States after he was previously deported on June 23, 2011. If convicted, HERNANDEZ-MARIN faces a maximum term of imprisonment of two years, a maximum fine of up to $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of up to one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. He faces sentencing enhancement of 20 years because of a prior felony conviction.

U. S. Attorney Duane Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr. is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today