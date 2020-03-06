Mandan, ND, Man Maurice Robert Thill Arrested for Failure of Registered

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on March 6, 2020, Maurice Robert Thill made his initial appearance and was arraigned in Federal Court on the charge of Failure of Registered Sex Offender to Report International Travel. The trial has been scheduled for May 12, 2020, before Judge Daniel Traynor.

Thill is a registered sex offender based on his prior convictions in Burleigh, Morton, and McLean Counties in North Dakota for Gross Sexual Imposition in 1990, 1991 and 2004. Under Federal law, registered sex offenders must report all intended foreign travel to the registration authority 21 days in advance of any such travel and complete an international travel form with the US Marshal’s Service. It is alleged that Thill traveled outside of the United States between December 2019 and January 2020 without reporting such intended travel and/or completing the US Marshal Service international travel form.

This case was investigated by the US Marshal’s Service, Morton County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant United Sates Attorney Rick Volk is prosecuting the case

