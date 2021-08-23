Man Sentenced for Possessing Sawed-off Shotgun

Richlands Man Sentenced to 57 Months for Possessing Sawed-off Shotgun

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) A Richlands, Va., man, who was previously convicted of several felonies making him ineligible to possess a firearm, was sentenced last week to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

According to court documents, Terry Mitchell, 42, and two women were pulled over in Bluefield, Virginia on July 23, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. The vehicle had several lights out. Mitchell was in the rear passenger seat. It was determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and officers observed a controlled substance in the car.

All three occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle to be impounded. While conducting an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, officers discovered a sawed-off, short barrel shotgun with a 12-gauge shotgun shell loaded in the chamber. The shotgun was hidden under a blanket on the floorboard of the vehicle. Officers also discovered a bag filled with numerous syringes, smoking devices, scales, empty baggies, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bluefield Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy is prosecuted the case.

