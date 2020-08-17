Make The Most Of Summer With Four New Scratch-off Games From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery is excited to introduce four new Scratch-Off games featuring more than 21 million winning tickets, on sale today! The four new games, BONUS TRIPLE MATCH, POWER PLAY® CASHWORD, FULL OF $200s, and NEON 7s, range in price from $1 to $5 and collectively offer players the chance at winning more than $166 million in total cash prizes!

The $5 game, BONUS TRIPLE MATCH, offers more than $48.8 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE