Majority of Brits want Meghan and Harry to be stripped of their royal titles

THE MAJORITY of Brits want Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of their Netflix betrayal, a new poll reveals.

The finding comes amid a national outcry over the bombshell documentary, which sees the pair mock the royal family and attack Britain.

Critics have blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for cashing in on their titles after they were paid a reported £88 million for the tell-all show.

Tory MP Bob Seely is leading a charge to change the law so Harry and Meghan lose their official royal status.

HIs bid has the overwhelming support of the public according to a new JL Partners poll revealed exclusively in The Sun on Sunday.

Some 54 per cent of Brits think Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles compared to just 23 per cent who think they should keep them.

Stripping out do knows, this is a massive majority of 70 to 30.

Every single age group back the move apart from18 to 24 year-olds. And so does every single region of the UK.

Pollster James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, said: “Harry and Meghan have exhausted the patience of the British public — across all but the very youngest adults, and in every part of the United Kingdom.

“It is little wonder that a country which saw thousands queue for hours to pay their respects to the Queen has turned against them in this way — but this poll is proof that the public no longer think the couple are fit to hold the titles befitting the royal family.”

The survey polled 2,068.

Mr Seely said: “You can’t trade on the name of the royal family while trashing the institution.”

The Tory MP for the Isle of Wight is tabling a private members bill to change the couple’s status.

It would amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, which was used to remove honours such as peerages from enemies who supported German aggression in the First World War.

It is unlikely to become law because No10 has not said it will back it.

But it has gathered massive public support.