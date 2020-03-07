Maine Legislative Committee Unanimously Endorses Governors’ Bill to Improve Health Insurance

Maine Legislative Committee Unanimously Endorses Governor Mills’ Bill to Improve Health Insurance for Maine People & Small Businesses

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Thursday, the Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services (HCIFS) Committee unanimously approved The Made for Maine Health Coverage Act, legislation sponsored by Maine Governor Janet Mills, House Speaker Sara Gideon, and Senate President Troy Jackson.

The bill would make some of the most common medical visits free or less costly, simplify shopping for a plan, leverage federal funds to help make premiums more affordable for small businesses, and put Maine in the driver’s seat to ensure that all Maine people have clear choices for their coverage.

“The Committee’s unanimous endorsement of this bill is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together,” said Governor Mills. “I am proud of the bipartisan support this bill won and thank Democrats and Republicans for working collaboratively with each other and my Administration to advance it. As a result, we are another step closer to making high-quality health care more affordable and ensuring that our health care system is tailored to meet the needs of Maine people and small businesses.”

“Access to health care is about freedom. It’s something I’ve said over and over again because it’s true, and I know what that means for working people. It means the difference between going to the doctor when you’re sick and putting your health – potentially your life – at risk,” said President Jackson. “Last year, we passed a number of important bills to make health care more affordable and accessible. But our work isn’t over; too many barriers still remain. When we said that we would do everything in our power to make health care more affordable and accessible, we meant it. With this bill, we begin to take the marketplace out of the hands of folks in Washington D.C. and put Maine people in charge. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor and will fight to see it become law.”

“Not a single Mainer should be rationing their medication or avoiding a trip to the doctor because they aren’t sure what it will end up costing – every single one of us deserves access to quality, affordable health care. With ongoing uncertainty at the federal level, it’s critical that we craft lasting state policies that ensure stability and predictability for consumers here in Maine,” said Speaker Sara Gideon. “This legislation will help control out-of-pocket costs, bring stability to the volatile small business marketplace, and make shopping for health insurance simpler and easier. This session we must address these urgent matters, and I look forward to continuing our partnership with Governor Mills to ensure prescription drugs are affordable, healthcare – including reproductive care – is accessible, and opioid recovery services are available throughout the state.”