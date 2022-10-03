Macron's chief of staff indicted over his link to shipping giant MSC



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler, arrives at a reception for France’s prefects at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France September 15, 2022. Ludovic MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/Fil



PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Alexis Kohler has been indicted by France’s national financial crimes prosecutor over a conflict of interest related to his alleged links with Italian shipping company MSC, the prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

“(…) the office confirms the indictment of Alexis Kohler, currently the Secretary-General of the French presidency, for unlawful taking of interest,” the office said in a statement.