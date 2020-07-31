Business

LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

07/31/2020


HOUSTON and LONDON (STL.News) LyondellBasell Reported Second Quarter 2020 Earnings today:

LyondellBasell Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net Income: $0.3 billion, $0.2 billion excluding LCM
  • Diluted earnings per share: $0.94 per share, $0.68 per share excluding LCM
  • EBITDA: $0.8 billion, $0.7 billion excluding LCM
  • Generated $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities
  • Issued over $2.0 billion of bonds at the lowest coupon rates in company history
  • Bolstered liquidity to $5.8 billion as of June 30, 2020
  • Comparisons with the prior quarter and second quarter 2019 are available in the following table

