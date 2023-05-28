Luke Michael Lints Sentenced to 36 Months Prison – Capitol Breach

Luke Michael Lints was Sentenced to 36 Months in Federal Prison Related to the Breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) A Michigan man was sentenced today for interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Luke Michael Lints, 29, of Traverse City, Michigan, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden to four months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, the first four of which will be on home detention and a fine/restitution of $2,000.

According to court documents, on January 6, 2021, Lints watched speeches at the rally near the ellipse and then walked to the Capitol. Lints then became part of a large group of rioters who attempted to violently push their way past law enforcement officers guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel of the Capitol. At approximately 3:10 p.m., Lints entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrance and made his way toward the front of the police line. Lints were observed at the front of the line of rioters who were engaged in an assault against the police. Lints obtained a police riot shield and used it to push back against a law enforcement officer who was also holding a shield. Lints used his shield to prevent an officer from closing a door to create a barrier between the rioters and law enforcement. At one point, the group of rioters, including Lints, began chanting “heave! ho!” in unison as they moved back and forth together against the team of police. Lints admits and agrees that he obstructed, impeded, or interfered with law enforcement officers lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of a civil disorder that adversely affected commerce and the performance of a federally protected function.

Lints was arrested on June 30, 2022, in Traverse City, Michigan.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office and Washington Field Office, which identified Lints as #261 in its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Traverse City, MI Police Department.

In the 28 months since January 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice