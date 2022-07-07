Louisville: Anthony Shanklin Sentenced for Dealing Meth

Louisville Methamphetamine Trafficker, Anthony Shanklin Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine in New Albany

Anthony Shanklin, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced late yesterday to 7 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers began investigating Shanklin’s drug trafficking activities in 2021. Shanklin trafficked in numerous illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, and THC edibles. Starting on May 3, 2021, and on three additional occasions, Shanklin brought methamphetamine from Louisville, Kentucky to sell at the Beechwood Public Housing area in New Albany, Indiana.

In total, law enforcement officers seized approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine during the four drug transactions.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Indianapolis, and New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Albany Police Department investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tonya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Shanklin be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 4 years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney William L. McCoskey who prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today