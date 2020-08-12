Long Beach: Traffic Fatality at Orange Avenue & Wardlow Road

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On August 11, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pole, resulting in the death of a male adult.

When officers arrived on scene they located the traffic collision involving one vehicle and a pole on Orange Avenue north of Wardlow Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling northbound Orange Avenue at Wardlow Road when he drove his vehicle off the road and struck a pole.

The driver, a 65-year-old male resident of Long Beach, was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and transported the driver to a local hospital with, what appeared to be, non-life threatening injuries.

On August 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., the Collision Investigation Detail was notified the driver passed away at the hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if the subject succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will also identify the driver and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

