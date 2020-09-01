Long Beach Police Arrested Scott David Leo For Murder of Missing Person Zachary Kennedy

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives through their investigation determined the death of missing person Zachary Kennedy to be a murder and identified as 54-year-old Scott David Leo, resident of Long Beach as being responsible. Kennedy and Leo had a personal relationship and detectives are continuing to investigate a possible motive, but believe this to be an isolated incident. Detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Leo. On August 31, 2020, Detectives arrested Leo at his residence in the 500 block of W. 8th Street. He was booked for murder and is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail in the Long Beach City Jail.

