London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak to face MPs at PMQs as Christmas strike chaos looms



Rishi Sunak is to face MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday as thousands of workers are preparing to bring chaos to the nation’s key services in strikes leading up to the festive season.Paramedics announced on Tuesday they will be walking out on December 21 in a row over pay – the latest vital sector to announce a walkout. Unions GMB, Unite, and Unison have said they will respond to life-threatening incidents – known as category one calls – but Health Secretary Steve Barclay said on Wednesday there was “still a question” over whether ambulance services will cover all emergency callouts during strikes.Meanwhile, rail workers are to bring the country’s rail network to a standstill over the festive period by walking out from Christmas Eve to the morning of December 27.Two 48-hour walkouts will also take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, as part of a long-running dispute on pay, jobs and conditions, and on December 16-17, as well as January 3-4 and 6-7.Royal Mail workers are also set to strike for six days in the Christmas run-up, including Christmas Eve, while NHS nurses are to walk out in dozens of trusts on December 15 and 20 in their first-ever national action.Read MoreShow latest updates

1670413206Schools Bill dropped as Government prioritises tackling economic crisisA flagship piece of education legislation has been dropped after running into opposition in Parliament.The Schools Bill, which had already been stripped of key elements during its passage through the Lords, “ will not progress”, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said on Wednesday morning.She told MPs that parliamentary time was being focused on measures relating to the economic crisis, but insisted the Government still viewed elements of the Bill as a priority.The legislation was originally intended to cover issues including school funding, the regulation of academies, tackling truancy, ensuring the welfare of home-educated children and banning unsuitable teachers.It had been due for its third reading in the Lords, but the Government stripped out contentious chunks of the Bill that would have given ministers sweeping powers over autonomous academies.1670411312Rail strikes before Christmas will impact maintenance work, warns Transport SecretaryTransport Secretary Mark Harper has said the walkout by Network Rail workers between Christmas Eve and December 27 will cause “more inconvenience to passengers” because it means planned maintenance will need to be rescheduled.He told the Commons Transport Select Committee this morning: “One of the things that Network Rail is now looking at…[is] that £120 million worth of essential maintenance work, to see the extent to which that’s affected.“Of course, even though that may not impact passenger services, it absolutely will affect the reliability of the railway.“Of course it’s done at Christmas because…that is the least busy time. If that work isn’t done at the Christmas period, it means it will have to be done at other times of the year, which will cause more inconvenience to passengers.”1670411028PMQs to begin at middayGood morning, and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live politics blog. We’ll be bringing you everything you need to know from Prime Minister’s Questions, which is due to kick off at midday.Follow along for updates.