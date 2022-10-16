Liz Truss facing mutiny from senior Tory MPs after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt tears up her economic package – UK politics live

Liz Truss facing mutiny from senior Tory MPs Ben Quinn

Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s UK politics liveblog as the future of the prime minster, Liz Truss, continues to hang by a thread two day after the sacking of her Chancellor failed to calm financial markets or win over increasingly mutinous Tory MPs.

I’m Ben Quinn and I’ll be bringing you coverage of developments today as many in the Prime Minister’s own party predict that her fate may be sealed within days.

The Observer reports today that senior Conservatives will this week hold talks on a “rescue mission” that would see the swift removal of as leader, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt dramatically tore up her economic package and signalled a new era of austerity.

A group of senior MPs will meet tomorrow to discuss the prime minister’s future, with some wanting her to resign within days and others saying she is now “in office but not in control”.

Some are threatening to publicly call on Truss to stand down after the implosion of her tax-cutting programme.

Between 15 and 20 former ministers and other senior MPs have been invited to a “dinner of grown-ups”, convened by leading supporters of Rishi Sunak, to plan how and when to remove Truss and install Sunak and fellow leadership contender Penny Mordaunt as a unity pairing.

A source familiar with the conversations said:

They are just going to have to sit down and work things out. It now becomes a rescue mission for the Conservative party and the economy. That’s where we are.

Those looking for further signals to reassure financial markets, or trying to read the latest political runes will want to listen to Hunt – the new Chancellor and a figure likened by one Conservative to the government’s new ‘chief executive’ in contrast with Truss’s ‘chairman’ – when he is interviewed by the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg on her show, which starts in just under an hour.

Also doing the broadcast rounds this morning are the Financial Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith and chairman of the Education Committee Robert Halfon, who are on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, on Sky News, from 0830.

You can find me on Twitter at @BenQuinn75 if you would like to flag up any breaking news today which you feel we should be covering.