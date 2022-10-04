Liz Truss admits she needs to win over ‘hearts and minds’ of country

L iz Truss admitted on Tuesday she needs to win over the “hearts and minds” of the country and some Tory MPs as she faced further rebellions over her tax cutting economic plan.

Following a major backlash against her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cutting mini budget, the Prime Minister bought herself some time on Monday by ordering a U-turn on the Government’s plan to abolish the 45 per cent top tax rate for those earning over £150,000.

But with the prospect of further bruising Commons battles, Ms Truss told LBC: “I want to win over hearts and minds in the country, but also amongst my parliamentary colleagues.”

Asked by presenter Nick Ferrari if this was “a love message to Mr Gove and Mr.Shapps”, the Prime Minister replied: “It certainly is.”

“I love all of my parliamentary colleagues in the Conservative Party and I love hearing their opinions and talking to them and what I want.”

Read More

In another significant reversal, the FT reported that Mr Kwarteng was also preparing to cave to pressure from some Conservative MPs to bring forward the publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s assessment of the fiscal statement.

But with restless Tory MPs still anxious over a possible squeeze on public services to pay for the remaining £43billion worth of tax cuts in the package, the new PM could face further revolts in the coming weeks.

Former ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps heaped pressure on the PM over the 45p tax rate decision by suggesting they would may vote against the plan, which left Ms Truss open to accusations she was offering tax cuts to the rich while millions of poorer households are struggling with the cost of living crisis.