Liz Truss accused of throwing Kwasi Kwarteng ‘under the bus’ as she blames controversial tax cut on the Chancellor

LIZ Truss was accused of throwing her own Chancellor under the bus this morning, as she blamed the government’s controversial 45p top rate tax cut on Kwasi Kwarteng.

The PM admitted she blundered last month when her bombshell mini budget was hurriedly announced.

2 Liz Truss has been accused of throwing Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus as she blamed a controversial tax cut for the rich on the Chancellor Credit: AFP

2 Kwasi Kwarteng delivered the government’s bombshell mini budget last month, which caused market turmoil Credit: Reuters

She told the BBC the government should have “laid the ground better” for her tax cuts plans.

But the PM added that slashing tax for the rich “was a decision that the Chancellor made”, and that the wider cabinet was not consulted over it.

The blame game raised eyebrows in Birmingham, where the Tory party is holding its annual conference.

The atmosphere in the party was already frosty, as some MPs last week broke rank to lash out at Liz over her £45bn tax bonfire.

This morning former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries blasted the Ms Truss on Twitter, accusing her of throwing Mr Kwarteng under the bus.

Ms Dorries, who backed the PM in the Tory leadership contest, said: “One of Boris Johnson’s faults was that he could sometimes be too loyal and he got that.

“However, there is a balance and throwing your Chancellor under a bus on the first day of conference really isn’t it. (I hope) things improve and settle down from now.”

Today the PM insisted she “stands by” her mini budget bonanza.

Despite spooking the markets and sending the pensions industry into a tailspin, Ms Truss doubled down.

She told the BBC: “I do want to say to people, I understand their worries about what has happened this week. And I do.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly because we had to work.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I do accept that. I have learned from that.”

Downing Street has warned Tory MPs that anyone who votes against the mini budget will be KICKED OUT of the party.

The threat came as Tory big beast Michael Gove launched an extraordinary attack on his former Cabinet colleague this morning, saying her plan was “not Conservative”.

He raged: “When you have additional billions of pounds in play, to have as your principal decision cutting tax for the wealthiest. That is a display of the wrong values.”

Adding to the anger, Tory MP and former chief whip Julian Lewis said: “The first job of an MP is to act in the interest of their constituents & in the national interest.

“We cannot clap for carers one month and cut tax for millionaires months later.”