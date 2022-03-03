Little Eagle: Corey Lynn Flying Indicted for Meth Trafficking

Little Eagle Man, Corey Lynn Flying Bye Indicted for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Little Eagle, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Corey Lynn Flying Bye, Jr., age 33, was indicted on February 8, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 1, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 40 years in federal prison, a $5,000,000 fine, a lifetime of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between January 2020 and January 2021, on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Flying Bye knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The charge is merely an accusation and Flying Bye is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mobridge Police Department, the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook is prosecuting the case.

Flying Bye was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today