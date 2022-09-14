Former Secretary/Treasurer of Mercer County Township, Linda Baun Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $150,000

(STL.News) A resident of Largo, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of mail fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Linda Baun, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Baun was formerly employed as the Secretary/Treasurer for Jackson Township, in Mercer County. Between 2011 and 2019, she embezzled at least $150,000 from the Township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and by charging personal purchases on Amazon to the Township’s debit card. She has agreed to a restitution amount of $150,000.

Judge Colville scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense offense/offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court continued all conditions of Baun’s bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Baun.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today