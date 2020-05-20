Lexington Man Lamar Van Williams Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Lexington man, Lamar Van Williams, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday, to trafficking fentanyl, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew A. Stinnett.

Williams admitted that on July 23, 2019, he was in possession of a digital scale and 23 grams of fentanyl, items he tried to discard while fleeing from the Lexington Police.

Williams was indicted in December 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2020. He faces up to 30 years in prison for the drug trafficking charge. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE